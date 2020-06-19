View this email in your browser Friday, June 19, 2020

EiE Nigeria Weekly Update “Science without religion is lame, religion without science is blind.”

- Albert Einstein

(Renowned Physicist) Dear Active Citizen,



How are you doing? How are you adapting to our current realities? Are you back in your places of worship or still worshipping God in the corner of your home?



We understand the importance of connecting with your God especially during this pandemic but COVID-19 travels faster in closed spaces. This is why bars, indoor restaurants, spas, event centres, non-essential offices, etc are still closed.



Places of worship are a sub-set of this category of spaces – there is no other reason why some state governments are exercising great caution regarding their opening. For example, Lagos has deferred indefinitely its planned opening for the weekend of June 19th.



Across the world, we have seen churches become sources of “super spreaders” who infect others. Unfortunately, some have died.



The health and well-being of worshippers, as other users of affected spaces, must be the priority at all times.



See our research on religion and COVID-19.



Do you know how to get tested for COVID19? Click here.



The conversation on ‘Call of Duty’ continued this week with our series on Gender Justice in partnership with WARDC and Women Radio 91.7FM. We have had 3 sessions with 3 First Ladies: Bisi Fayemi, Ekiti State; Olufolake Abdulrazaq, Kwara State and Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, Kebbi State in conversation with our amazing host, Bolanle Olukanni! Watch the promo video here.



Tomorrow, June 20th, we will host the First Lady of Imo State, Chioma Uzodimma as she discusses The Millennial First Lady. Join the conversation on EiE Nigeria's Instagram live by 8 pm.



Missed the previous sessions? Catch up!



Twitter | Facebook | Instagram Have a great weekend,

The EiE Nigeria Team