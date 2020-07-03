|
We know the world is all excited about the eased lockdown!
Yes, who wouldn't be after being denied such liberty for months? However, please let us observe safety protocols and only venture into journeys that are necessary.
As the weeks go by, more people are getting infected. This is not the time to host people or organize crowded physical events. In Nigeria, it's indeed sad that the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, exposed a number of persons to COVID19 as seen in a viral video of him sneezing without a mask. His wife, Mrs Betty Akeredolu is also COVID19 positive. Let us adhere to the safety guidelines of the NCDC. We wish him, Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, his wife, and every other affected person a speedy recovery.
COVID-19 is still very much around. Protect yourselves & others!