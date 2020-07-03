View this email in your browser Friday, July 3, 2020

EiE Nigeria Weekly Update "Our children may learn about the heroes of the past. Our task is to make ourselves architects of the future."

– Jomo Kenyatta

(First President of Kenya)

We know the world is all excited about the eased lockdown!



Yes, who wouldn't be after being denied such liberty for months? However, please let us observe safety protocols and only venture into journeys that are necessary.



As the weeks go by, more people are getting infected. This is not the time to host people or organize crowded physical events. In Nigeria, it's indeed sad that the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, exposed a number of persons to COVID19 as seen in a viral video of him sneezing without a mask. His wife, Mrs Betty Akeredolu is also COVID19 positive. Let us adhere to the safety guidelines of the NCDC. We wish him, Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, his wife, and every other affected person a speedy recovery.



COVID-19 is still very much around. Protect yourselves & others!

Ghen ghen! 14 governorship candidates jostle for the highest political seat in Edo State. Vote for the candidate with these 5Cs - Competence, Character, Capacity, Compassion, and Courage. Citizens be wise! Shine your eye!!!



#RSVP Tuesday, June 30th was #WorldParliamentDay. A transparent and accountable legislature will strengthen our democracy and bridge the gap between legislators and citizens. As active citizens, it is our responsibility to demand an open & transparent National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly.



Do you know who represents you? If not, find out on shineyoureye.org!

We will keep demanding until our girls are brought BACK & ALIVE!



#EducationIsNotACrime #BringBackOurGirls #5YearsTooLong Have a great weekend,

The EiE Nigeria Team