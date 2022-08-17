View this email in your browser Wednesday , August 17, 2022

“Every election is determined by the people who show up.”

- Larry J. Sabato

(American Professor & Political Scientist) Dear Donatus,



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the commencement of the preliminary display of the voters' register for claims and objections.

The voters' register will be displayed between Monday, August 15 to Friday, August 21, across Nigeria. This means, If you have recently completed your Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), you can visit the INEC office in the LG where you want to vote to check for any omission, correction or objection to any information during the period stated above. Kenya Elects it's Fifth Democratic President! William Ruto has been announced as the fifth Kenyan Democratic President by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC). Ruto won the election by a narrow margin, garnering 50.49% of the votes to beat his closest challenger, Raila Odinga’s 48.85%. However the runner-up in the election, Raila odinga, has rejected the result, saying the announcement of the winner was illegal. Odinga cited a split in the electoral commission and the Chairman’s failure to explain how he came up with the final numbers. We hope that INEC will take lessons from observing the Kenya elections to improve election management for the 2023 general elections in Nigeria. Disclaimer! The messages shown in the banner are NOT from Enough is Enough Nigeria. Kindly disregard them if you see them.



Please beware of FAKE JOB ADVERTS from unverified sources. Enjoy the rest of the week.

The EiE Nigeria Team