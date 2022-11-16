View this email in your browser Wednesday , November 16, 2022

“Free and independent media underpin any vibrant democracy.”

- Oscar Auliq-Ice

(Founder and CEO of Icetratt Capital Management) Dear Active Citizen,



Enough is Enough Nigeria in partnership with Paradigm Initiative (PIN) and BudgIT is co-hosting the fifth edition of the bi-annual pan-African New Media, Citizens, and Governance Conference (NMCG) on Thursday, November 17th. The physical venue of the hybrid event is at the Shehu Musa Yar’adua Centre, Abuja.



Want to attend? Register for the conference here. Display of Preliminary Voters Register The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) began the display of preliminary voters register on Saturday 12th of November for Claims and Objections.



Citizens have a period of fourteen (14) days from 9:00am to 3:00pm each day for Claims and Objection at Registration Area RA (Ward) from Saturday 12th to Friday 18th November 2022; and Claims and Objections at LGA/Area Council Offices from Saturday 19th to Friday 25th November.



Citizens can also verify their details online here. INEC stated that the display of the register was part of the Commission’s efforts to further clean up the Voters' Register ahead of the 2023 elections. If you have issues picking up your PVC or observed any error in your information on the Voters' Register, lodge a complaint here. 100 Days To #NigeriaDecides2023 Nigeria’s Insecurity and Foreign Investment Towards the end of October 2022, foreign missions began issuing terror alerts to their citizens in Abuja. Several missions began evacuating staff and citizens, while some establishments temporarily closed down as a result of these. The government has sought to dispel the reports and reassure citizens, but this points to the increased level of investment that the international community has in Nigeria – from diplomatic missions to citizens who live and work in the country. If you wish to support people affected by the floods click here. Opportunities! WE ARE HIRING! 📢 📢



Are you a good fit? Visit our website for more information. Enjoy the rest of the week.

The EiE Nigeria Team