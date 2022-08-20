View this email in your browser Saturday, August 20, 2022

“The greatest danger to Nigeria today is the inaction of those who should serve and save it.”

- Olusegun Obasanjo





The government of the Republic of Niger has denied the



However, the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, had earlier said that the President approved funds to be used for the purchase of the vehicles, adding that it was the President's prerogative.



If Niger is denying the receipt of funds, it leaves us with the question: Mr President where is our 1.14 billion naira? The government of the Republic of Niger has denied the receipt of 10 vehicles allegedly purchased by President Muhammadu Buhari's government for 1.14 billion naira.However, the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, had earlier said that the President approved funds to be used for the purchase of the vehicles, adding that it was the President's prerogative.If Niger is denying the receipt of funds, it leaves us with the question: N18.9 Billion to Cut Grass? 18.9 billion naira by the ush clearing during the Covid-19 lockdown. This was disclosed during the House of Representatives probe hearing of the ministry's expenditure. Nigerians have expressed shock at the spending ofby the Federal Ministry of Agriculture for bduring the Covid-19 lockdown. This was disclosed during the House of Representatives probe hearing of the ministry's expenditure. th, officials of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) allegedly told the Senate Public Accounts Committee (SPAC) that termites had eaten documents containing 17.1 billion naira in the year 2013.



Apparently, termites have joined the league of thieving animals, we wonder what animal will be next! As if that was not enough, on Friday, August 15, officials of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) allegedly told the Senate Public Accounts Committee (SPAC) thatcontaining details of expenditure of the agency worthin the year 2013.Apparently, termites have joined the league of thieving animals, we wonder what animal will be next! Magu And His Lack of Priorities The presidential panel that probed former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has accused him of sabotaging high-profile cases while chasing after internet fraudsters, popularly known as “Yahoo Boys”. In the final report submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari in November 2020, EFCC was said to have secured, under the leadership of Magu, 2,446 convictions, out of which 2,115 were yahoo boys. However, executive briefs submitted to seek legal steps against high-profile suspects were not granted approval until the expiration of court orders.



It's like Magu lost focus! #EndASUUStrikeNow! On Thursday, August 18th, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu asked Nigerian students affected by the ongoing strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to sue the union if they want any compensation for the negative effect of the ongoing strike.



