“Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”

- Martin Luther King Jr.

Dear Donatus,



On Tuesday, August 23rd, the U.S Government signed an agreement with the federal government of Nigeria to authorise the repatriation of $23 million interest on the Abacha Loot. The total recovered from monies Abacha stole amounts to $3.65 billion. However, since the first tranche of the recovered loot was paid in 1999, the federal government has failed to provide public information on how the funds were spent.



Human rights activist and lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, regained his freedom after 30 days of unlawful imprisonment by Akwa Ibom Chief Judge, Ekaette Obot. Inibehe was sentenced for contempt, without due process, after he questioned and objected to the presence of two armed police operatives in the Courtroom



This is not an end to our demand for #JusticeForInibehe. Effiong said he helped secure the release of 17 inmates who had been unjustly imprisoned and his voice will keep getting louder. Amid unresolved issues between the federal government and members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu has travelled out of Nigeria.



It has been 193 days since ASUU have been at loggerheads with the federal government over university welfare and staff payment procedures. How long will our children stay at home?



Active citizen, we sincerely hope you are paying attention. Elections are 6 months away and campaign promises have started in earnest.



