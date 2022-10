View this email in your browser Saturday, October 1, 2022

“The greatest threat to freedom is the absence of criticism.”

- Wole Soyinka

( Nigerian Playwright, Novelist & Poet ) Dear Active Citizen, Nobody is Safe! An attack by terrorists along Kaduna-Kachia Highway in Kaduna State has led to the abduction of some All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains. The spate of insecurity in our country is alarming.



Active Citizen, election campaigns have started. Don’t be swayed by empty promises. We Die Here! The 80-year-old President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, who has ruled for more than 43 years, will seek a sixth term in November. The Vice President, his son, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, announced this on Friday. Apparently, the leadership position in Equatorial Guinea is a family business.



A reminder that democracy is not only about elections. #ThursdayTalks



To listen to a recap of the Twitter Spaces click here. On Thursday, EiE Nigeria in partnership with BudgIT and The Cable Newspaper hosted the September edition of #ThursdayTalks.The program featured thought-provoking moments with Pastor Godman Akinlabi and Imam Edun Abdul Fatai lending their voices on the importance of religious institutions in guaranteeing good governance in Nigeria. Happy Independence Day Weekend!



Stay safe this long weekend!

The EiE Nigeria Team