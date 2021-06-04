View this email in your browser Friday, June 4, 2021 “When the whole world is silent, even one voice becomes powerful.”

- Malala Yousafzai

- Malala Yousafzai

(Human Rights & Education Activist)



The Federal Government of Nigeria just today announced the suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria. This is less than 48 hours after Twitter deleted an unpatriotic tweet by the President on the violent killings going on in the Southeast with a subtle threat referencing Nigeria's Civil War, which violates the platform's policy.



Citizens, isn't it funny how the Nigerian government is swift to respond to such issues while neglecting serious issues like insecurity? 136 children were just kidnapped 6 days ago! Now here's the irony: FG tweeted a platform ban on the same platform they are banning. Laughable!



The government has tried to silence our voices through proposed social media bills but failed. This is yet another attempt to subdue citizens' outcry. Nigeria is a democratic state, not a dictatorship!



Active citizens, Sọ̀rọ̀ Sókè! Speak up against the infringement on your right to freedom of speech and information!





