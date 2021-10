View this email in your browser Monday, October 25, 2021

"The nation needs men who think in terms of service to their country and not in terms of their country's debt to them."

- Omar Nelson Bradley The nation grows when citizens and government play their respective roles in economic development. Behind every good act are men and women being productive in their different capacities.



D’TIGRESS RETAINS WOMEN'S AFROBASKET TITLE

D’Tigress, won the African Women AfroBasket title after defeating Mali 70-59. The win secured the team’s third consecutive AfroBasket title after previous victories in Mali in 2017 and Senegal in 2019. Watch the game.



Congratulations ladies! Nigeria’s women basketball team,won thetitle after defeatingThe win secured the team’stitle after previous victories in DR OSAHON ENABULELE EMERGES PRESIDENT-ELECT, WORLD MEDICAL ASSOCIATION

Dr. Osahon Enabulele, former President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and the incumbent President of the Commonwealth Medical Association (CMA), has been elected President of the World Medical Association (WMA).



He is the first West African and Nigerian to be elected to this lofty position since the establishment of the association in 1947. Dr. Osahon’s tenure commences in the 2022-2023 executive year.



Nigeria to the world! ADANWIMO OKAFOR APPOINTED GENERAL COUNSEL OF THE AMERICAN BOARD OF SURGERY

Adanwimo Okafor is the first black woman and first person of colour to assume this position since the establishment of the organisation in 1937. Along with her new role as General Counsel, Adanwimo Okafor also serves as ABS' inaugural Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer (CDEIO).



Congratulations on this milestone! DR LOLADE BUILDS 600 CAPACITY HOME FOR ORPHANS

Lola Bayode, a Nigerian doctor based in Ukraine has built a 600 capacity orphanage home to cater for the needy in Akure, Ondo State. The orphanage, Dorian Home, also has a capacity and skill building centre to empower women.



Well done on this great service to humanity! SEXUAL ABUSE: TODDLER FINALLY GETS JUSTICE AFTER THREE YEARS

Seun Aina, a 38-year-old man, has been sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for defiling a 15-month-old baby in 2018. The judgement which was delivered on September 28th by Justice Abiola Soladoye of the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court convicted and sentenced Seun Aina without the option of fine. The judge also ordered that the convict’s name be entered into the Sexual Offenders Register in Lagos State.



We hope that other survivors get justice too! CORPS MEMBER DONATES BOREHOLE TO COMMUNITY

Meet Osaretin Micheal, a corps member serving in Akure who sunk two boreholes in Oda Community, Ondo State.



According to him, “I am happy that after more than 5 months of rejection and frustration, and disappointment, I have been able to scale through. The borehole will provide access to clean water for over 700 members of the community.”



Osaretin embodies the spirit of "service" that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) was designed to nurture. ECOBANK APPOINTS THREE WOMEN AS BOARD DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors of Ecobank Nigeria has announced the appointment of three female non-executive directors - Bola Adesola (Chairman of the Board), Titilayo Olujobi and Bimbola Wright.



According to the statement issued by the bank, “The new Directors have distinguished themselves in their various careers bringing with them a wealth of experience in the financial services industry, their professionalism and integrity that has earned them international respect.”



Indeed, women are shattering glass ceilings. Share your good news with us! We are all dealing with bad news on a daily basis, and the effects of the trauma will not be fully understood for many years to come. We are committed to curating good news. Enjoy the rest of the week!

The EiE Nigeria Team