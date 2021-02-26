View this email in your browser Friday, February 26, 2021 "Nigerian politics has been, since the military dictatorships, largely non-ideological. Rather than a battle of ideas, it is about who can pump in the most money and buy the most access."

– Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Dear Active Citizen,



We know you are aware of the recent happenings in the country especially with regards to insecurity.



Gunmen now brazenly kidnap people, families haggle ransom prices or lose their wards; we no longer worry about bad roads but escaping bandits attacks on the way. There's civil unrest especially in the southern region and it is almost like everything is topsy turvy...wait, not almost, it IS!



Where do we go from here? Our leaders have already told us to defend ourselves, right?



We must step up to the task of not only demanding but ensuring that we get it. Following through with demands is key. It shows them that we aren't playing. So, apply pressure and demand for good governance!



Don't know who to put pressure on? Start with your representatives at your State House of Assembly or the National Assembly. Don't know who represents you? Find out here.

Thursday, February 25, 2021, marked 7 years since Boko Haram attacked Federal Government College Buni Yadi and killed 59 boys. May their souls continue to rest in peace.



We remain unflinching in our demand for the remaining #ChibokGirls, #JangebeGirls, Leah Sharibu and other kidnapped victims.

On Wednesday, February 24th, the Senate confirmed the appointment of Abdulrasheed Bawa as the substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).



Mr Bawa, who is 40 years old, is the youngest ever to lead the commission and a pioneer cadet of the EFCC.



The aluta spirit never dies!



On yesterday's episode of #ThursdayTalks, it was an enlightening conversation with Iyanuoluwa Bolarinwa (Manager, Civic Hive), Oluropo Olugbemi (Fmr Member, Student Representative Council, Bowen University) and Tawakalt Adeola Ahmed (First Female Students' Union President in South West Nigeria) as they discussed Student Unionism.



Are today's student unions a micro representation of the Nigerian political system? Does money politics prevail in universities? Is there a difference between the unionism of old and now?



Stay tuned for Part 2 of the conversation! Have a great weekend!

