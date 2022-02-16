View this email in your browser Wednesday, February 16, 2022

“Throughout history, it has been the inaction of those who could have acted; the indifference of those who should have known better; the silence of the voice of justice when it mattered most; that has made it possible for evil to triumph.”

- Haile Selassie

(Former Emperor of Ethiopia) Dear Active Citizen, It is exciting that the first newsletter we are sharing this year is in the month of love.



We missed you and love you dearly.



We understand that the recent Valentine’s Day celebration was experienced with diverse emotions. Some received paranran and expensive gifts, while others were either part of the awwn awwn gang or the 'breakfast family'.



Do you know that whether you are in a romantic relationship or not, you can be served the premium 'breakfast' in the coming elections if you do not register to participate? to register to participate in the general elections, “make e no reach you o.”



Together, we will #MakeNaijaWork one step at a time.



Register to vote! To change the viral tiktok “breakfast na national cake” narrative, log on to cvr.inecnigeria.org “make e no reach you o.”Together, we willone step at a time. Let’s make 2023 count!



Enjoy the rest of the week.

The EiE Nigeria Team