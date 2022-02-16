|
It is exciting that the first newsletter we are sharing this year is in the month of love.
We missed you and love you dearly.
We understand that the recent Valentine’s Day celebration was experienced with diverse emotions. Some received paranran and expensive gifts, while others were either part of the awwn awwn gang or the 'breakfast family'.
Do you know that whether you are in a romantic relationship or not, you can be served the premium 'breakfast' in the coming elections if you do not register to participate?