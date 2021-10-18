View this email in your browser Monday, October 18, 2021

"It’s time to take the struggle beyond social media. We need to get out there and protest. We need to let our complaints be known. We do not want SARS anymore. We do not want a reform. We are not asking you to come and do a press conference. We need SARS completely abolished."

- Folarin Falana aka Falz

(Rapper, Songwriter, Lawyer and Actor) Remembering #EndSARS: Lingering Socio-political Unease Calls for Government-Citizen Reconciliation Dear Active Citizen,



In recounting the experiences that led to the nationwide protests over a year ago, EiE and other key Civil Society stakeholders released a joint statement demanding for clear and deliberate reconciliatory moves from the government towards the aggrieved citizenry, to calm agitations and restore normalcy to the polity. In recounting the experiences that led to the nationwide protests over a year ago,released a joint statement demanding for clear and deliberate reconciliatory moves from the government towards the aggrieved citizenry, to calm agitations and restore normalcy to the polity. Read press statement. Reuniting for #ENDSARS Nigerian Youth in different cities are defying the odds to organise events in commemoration of the protests that shook the nation. View the



When going for these events, let others know of your whereabouts. All we have is each other and our insurmountable will to build a better country. in different cities are defying the odds to organise events in commemoration of the protests that shook the nation. View the EiE #EndSARS Memorial Calendar to learn of the various activities lined up.All we have is each other and our insurmountable will Stay safe and comforted.

The EiE Nigeria Team