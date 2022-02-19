View this email in your browser Saturday, February 19, 2022

“We must put Nigeria first. Let's keep selfish interests away from Nigeria.”

- Innocent '2Baba' Idibia

(Music Artiste & EiE's RSVP Ambassador) Dear Active Citizen, How are you doing? Seriously, how are you doing with all that's happening in Nigeria?



Fuel scarcity, rising insecurity, inflation, ASUU strike and the drama with the Electoral Bill. While it is tiring, we cannot give up now.



The 2021 Electoral Bill, if signed into law, can be that turning point for democracy in Nigeria especially as it concerns election credibility. Sadly, the body language of the President suggests that he will decline assent once again.



Active citizens, we cannot allow a bill whose provisions—electronic transmission of results, legalisation of electronic accreditation of voters, political neutrality of INEC personnel; empowerment of INEC to review results of elections declared under questionable circumstances, etc.— could herald positive change for our democracy go to waste. We call on Mr. President, Muhammadu Buhari, to #SignTheElectoralBill before Tuesday, February 22nd to allow INEC announce election dates per the law.



Any amendments can then be transmitted to the National Assembly. Tuesday, February 22nd the National Day of Action on the Electoral Bill to ensure we are on track to have free, fair and credible elections in 2023.



In Abuja, meet at the Unity Fountain at 8am. In other states, organise and visit your governor to communicate the importance of the Bill.



#SignTheElectoralBill



Follow



Through our voices, we will #MakeNaijaWork.

Have a great weekend!

The EiE Nigeria Team