SignTheElectoralBill

|
How are you doing? Seriously, how are you doing with all that's happening in Nigeria?
Fuel scarcity, rising insecurity, inflation, ASUU strike and the drama with the Electoral Bill. While it is tiring, we cannot give up now.
The 2021 Electoral Bill, if signed into law, can be that turning point for democracy in Nigeria especially as it concerns election credibility. Sadly, the body language of the President suggests that he will decline assent once again.
Active citizens, we cannot allow a bill whose provisions—electronic transmission of results, legalisation of electronic accreditation of voters, political neutrality of INEC personnel; empowerment of INEC to review results of elections declared under questionable circumstances, etc.— could herald positive change for our democracy go to waste.