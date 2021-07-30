View this email in your browser Friday, July 30, 2021

“Today more than ever, we need far-sighted leaders who can see beyond their national boundaries and beyond the next elections.”

- Kofi Annan

(United Nations Secretary-General, 1997 - 2006) Dear Active Citizen,



How many more people will terrorists kill in Nigeria before the government wakes up to its responsibility to protect the lives of citizens? How long is the government going to slumber? Safety is fast becoming a scarce commodity and we cannot continue to watch while lives are lost daily.



On Wednesday, July 28, 2021, citizens across the country took to the streets through the #SecureOurLives rally to demand a stop to the needless deaths.



Active citizens, we must stay demanding that the government takes urgent action in the fight against insecurity and terrorism.



Engage your elected officials on what they are doing to curb the rising insecurity in Nigeria. Don’t know who represents you? Visit www.shineyoureye.org







Local Government Elections

Are you resident in Lagos or Ogun? Did you vote in the local government elections? What was your excuse for not voting? You didn't like the candidates - join a political party so you can determine who gets on the ballot.

- join a political party so you can determine who gets on the ballot. The process was stressful? Amplify the call that INEC should also conduct local government elections. The Local Government (LG) is the third tier of government and the closest to you. If you don't hold the person down the street accountable, it becomes much harder to hold the person in Abuja accountable.



If you have not participated in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise, click to begin the process. Encourage your family, friends, and acquaintances who are not registered to do the same!











On yesterday's episode of #ThursdayTalks, it was a thought-provoking conversation with Tari Taylaur (Youth Party Councillorship Candidate in Lagos), Demilade Roberts (Photographer & Active Citizen), Munirat Anto Lecky (Media Personality and INEC Youth Ambassador) as they discussed the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise, and the role of citizens in governance.



The discourse was moderated by Tolu Adeleru-Balogun (Journalist, Consultant, and Political TV Host). We missed Festus Okoye (INEC National Commissioner, and Chairman of the Information & Voter Education Committee), who could not join the conversation due to technical difficulties.



Did you miss it? Watch here.

Have a great weekend!

The EiE Nigeria Team