"So for us any gain we had in election, one vote that we got, was a win."

- Imran Khan

(Prime Minister of Pakistan) Dear Active Citizen, Now that less than 10% of Anambrarians have successfully decided the next Governor, join us tomorrow, Thursday, on Ogene 98.3 FM, between 10-11 am to discuss and learn how to hold elected officials accountable. Judging from the election in Anambra State, it is evident that the few who came out to the polls decided the result for the vast majority.



As we approach the final off-cycle gubernatorial elections in Ekiti and Osun states, we must take electoral responsibility. The voter turnout in the last 2 gubernatorial elections in Ekiti and Osun fell below 50%. However, the journey to change this narrative starts with us! Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) updates as of November 15, 2021, reveal that less than 45% of fresh registrants have completed their registrations in Ekiti and Osun states.



Complete your registration so that you can perform your civic duty in the coming elections.



Complete your registration so that you can perform your civic duty in the coming elections.

If you are yet to begin the process, click here to start today!

The EiE Nigeria Team