We shall never forget!

View this email in your browser Friday, October 22, 2021 “The motive behind driving around the Lekki Toll Gate is one to commemorate the loss of all #EndSARS comrades. Around the country, we lost friends and loved ones during the #EndSARS movement, October, last year. So, it is very essential that we honour their memories.”

- Temitope Majek

(Youth Representative-Lagos State Judicial Panel) Dear Comrade,



One year after #EndSARS, there are still cases of indiscriminate arrests, extrajudicial killings and torture of innocent citizens. In fact, what played out on Wednesday, October 20th, during the anniversary protests across Nigeria, is a testament that the Nigeria Police Force has not been reformed. Such impunity! The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, owes it as a duty to fish out perpetrators of these acts of brutality. Abuja The protest began at the Unity Fountain, led by activists, Omoyele Sowore, and Deji Adeyanju. Protesters were seen raising placards, and chanting. Some protesters were also seen gathered in front of the Ministry of Justice building and other locations across Abuja.



Some Pro-Buhari protesters were also sighted at the Unity Fountain to stage a counter-protest against the #EndSARS Memorial protest. Port-Harcourt In Rivers State, over 200 youths staged a candlelight procession at the popular Waterline Junction in Port Harcourt. Delta The turnout was very low. Very few protesters were spotted in Ughelli. The development is believed to be influenced by the decision of the state government to pay the victims N102,450,000 in compensation. The information was communicated a day before the anniversary in a statement issued in Asaba by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah. Edo CSOs and youths in Edo State gathered at the popular Ring Road, Benin City, to commemorate the #EndSARS anniversary. Despite the heavy security presence comprising the Nigeria Police Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security & Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Edo State Security Network (local vigilante) at various strategic points, the protest was peaceful. Enugu Police disrupted the protest, prevented CSOs from entering the venue of their planned symposium, and reportedly seized and destroyed materials belonging to the participants and conveners.



Journalists were attacked and asked to sit on the floor while their camera, microphone and other work equipment were confiscated by the officials. The youths who wanted to resist were attacked and some were even arrested. Ibadan Youths in Oyo State defied police warnings and held the memorial protest. The planned protest ground was at Ojoo Roundabout and the main gate of the University of Ibadan but protesters changed plans due to heavy presence of armed and unarmed policemen in these locations. The crowd regrouped at Iwo road, Agodi and the Oyo State Secretariat with their banners and placards. It was largely peaceful. Kwara The protest was disrupted by the police. 2 persons were arrested and then released on October 21st, thanks to lawyers from Citizen Gavel. Osun Youth shunned police threat to commemorate the #EndSARS anniversary with protests in Osogbo. They marched from the Ita-Olokan area through Oja-Oba, Station Road, Post Office, Old-Garage and Oke-Fia areas of the town. However, a team of policemen stormed and dispersed the protesters when they gathered at Oke-Fia.



Another team of policemen led by the Divisional Police Officer, Dugbe Division, Osogbo, CSP Oyegbade Akinloye, brutalised a journalist for allegedly videoing him. The DPO ordered some operatives to charge him to court. The journalist was later arraigned before an Osogbo Magistrate’s Court for allegedly videoing the DPO and assaulting him during the protest. The Magistrate, O. A. Daramola ordered the case to be struck out. Say their Names! Some victims of police brutality The Lekki Toll Gate Killings happened!

Millions of Nigerians cannot be wrong.

Police brutality is real.

We shall never forget! Still on Finding Healing Participants at Wednesday’s Clubhouse session on Trauma, can attest to the benefits accrued from the highly interactive conversation. If you missed it, make it a date on Thursday, October 28, 2021, for this month’s special edition of #ThursdayTalks. Make sure to share this newsletter with others. Solidarity Forever!

The EiE Nigeria Team