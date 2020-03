View this email in your browser Friday, February 28, 2020

EiE Nigeria Weekly Update

"The Social Media Bill is like putting a loaded gun in the hand of

somebody that is looking for a weapon to end your life; it is too dangerous.”

- Jude 'MI' Abaga

(Rapper) 23 days and we are 10!!!



#CancelSocialMediaBill



We were live at Social Media Week Lagos hosting a conversation on the Social Media Bill. It was unanimously agreed by citizens that the government should kill the bill.



The Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters have announced the public hearing on The Protection from Internet Falsehood and Manipulations; and for Related Matters Bill, 2019 (SB. 132) aka social media bill.



Senate Conference Room 022, Senate New building, National Assembly.

March 9th

11am



Write a memo to the Committee stating #CancelSocialMediaBill. See template. #OOTC on Radio

On #OOTCUyo, Utibe Archibong of Policy Alert and Princess Umoh of Development Research and Synergy Initiative (DERSI) discussed closing the gender inequality gap. Catch up on the conversation.



You can follow the conversations on the #OfficeOfTheCitizen radio programs in 3 states.



The core challenge here is the lack of foresight. For example, the Lekki free trade zone where the new international airport is being built will be the new attractive zone of the city in the next five years, but it will also be the area where rapid and illegal eviction of the poor will be happening. What are we doing about mitigating the risk of such vulnerabilities now? Read more. We remain unflinching in our demand for the remaining 112 #ChibokGirls, Leah Sharibu, Alice Ngaddah and other kidnapped victims.



#EducationIsNotACrime #BringBackOurGirls #5YearsTooLong Abuja – Unity Fountain, Daily, 5 – 6pm Lagos - Noon – 1pm Ikoyi (Every Saturday) – Falomo Roundabout, Ikoyi. Ejigbo (2nd & last Saturdays) - 64, Adewale Adenuga Street, Orilowo Bus stop via Binta International School.