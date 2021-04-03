View this email in your browser Saturday, April 3, 2021 “If Africa can’t yet send men to the moon, we should at least organize elections that are free and fair of which the whole world will be proud.”

– Goodluck Jonathan

– Goodluck Jonathan

(President of Nigeria, 2010 - 2015)

We didn't come this far to give up!



The declaration of result of the Aba North/South Federal Constituency by-election which held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, was the true definition of voter apathy. 496,628 registered voters; 16,017 people voted. 3.29% voter turnout.



Citizens are not interested in politics because they have been disappointed too many times over. But let's remember voting and not voting has consequences. 3.29% of registered voters (not the population), will determine who speaks for Aba North/South Federal Constituency in the National Assembly. We must #FixPolitics!



Turning up to vote is a choice. To have that choice, you must have registered to vote. INEC will commence Continuous Voter’s Registration (CVR) on Monday, June 28th.



Remember, you can only ‘Sọ̀rọ̀ Sókè’ with your vote when you are registered.



Still on Elections!





Festus Okoye, Chairman, INEC Information and Voter Education Committee, said over 50 companies were invited by the commission to demonstrate their various e-voting machine solutions ahead of elections.



Good to see that INEC is preparing ahead of the proposed amendments to the Electoral Act. We urge you to engage your representatives at the National Assembly to hasten the passage of the Electoral Amendment Bill. This will, to a great extent, curb rigging during elections. Don't know who represents you? Visit shineyoureye.org.



We also urge INEC to ensure that the chosen vendors have no political ties/interests. Finally, we do not want to hear stories of missing servers o! Ko le werk!

President on the Move!





🎵Ghost mode, dem no dey see me🎵



President Muhammadu Buhari is in London as we speak. He left the country on Tuesday, March 30th, just two days before resident doctors were scheduled to go on strike to protest unpaid salaries.



Isn't it ironic that the president is going to enjoy top-notch medical care while that of his country is in a sorry state? Wouldn't it be cost-effective to build a better healthcare system and run checkups here instead of wasting taxpayers money on medical tourism? Wouldn't it be wise to prioritize the welfare of doctors so that they can, in turn, give their best to save lives?



You see, we have long come to the conclusion that we are on our own. The body language of our politicians prove that...but we won't stand and watch things crumble just so a few can be comfortable.











Yesterday, Nigerians in London protested at the Abuja House, where President Buhari is residing, demanding his immediate return to Nigeria. The protest - #HarrassBuhariOutOfLondon - states, if all Nigerians cannot enjoy UK health standards back home, why should the president? In London? Join the protest TODAY (Saturday) and Monday. Not in London? Join the conversation online!



Pay doctors their salaries! Build better healthcare systems! You cannot be preaching "Buy Naija to build the Naira" and you pack your luggage to the UK at the slightest inconvenience. We must demand better! The Pandemic of Insecurity





Suspected Fulani herdsmen on Monday, March 29, 2021, invaded Obeagu community in the Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and killed over 15 persons between the ages of 18 and 56.



The Enugu State Command of the Nigerian Police also confirmed the killing of six persons in Adani community, Uzo-Uwani Local Government, Enugu State by yet to be identified hoodlums.



We hate to be the harbingers of doom but having two separate attacks in two separate states just one day apart, isn't a good sign.



They have kukuma told us to protect ourselves but we won't let them evade their responsibilities. The government has a duty to perform and it must fulfil it. Protect us!



EiE Nigeria and several partners are hosting a special 13-week #OfficeOfTheCitizen Radio program in 21 states + FCT on #EndSARS and updates on the Judicial Panels of Inquiry.



Highlights of the show are weekly updates from the Judicial Panels of Inquiry (in partnership with Yiaga Africa), the status of #5for5 Demands and support for citizens (legal and psychosocial).



Join the conversation in your state! Have a great weekend!

The EiE Nigeria Team