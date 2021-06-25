View this email in your browser Friday, June 25, 2021 “Nothing will work unless you do.”

- Maya Angelou

(American poet and civil rights activist) Dear Active Citizen,



Are you ready for the 2023 general elections? From next Monday, June 28th, you can register to vote!



The Continuous Voters' Registration (CVR) exercise has been made easy with an online platform to capture your data after which you are scheduled for biometric capture at an INEC office close to you.



For citizens without access to the internet, physical registration will commence on Monday, July 19th, at INEC state and local government offices nationwide.



Your PVC is an important tool to fix Nigeria, ensure you have it, encourage your family, friends & acquaintances to do the same. Need help with the exercise? Click here!









The ECOWAS Court ruling on Tuesday, June 22nd, directing the federal government to lift the ban on Twitter has not been complied with. President Buhari’s administration has repeatedly flouted court orders and directives despite his administration’s promise to uphold the rule of law.



It seems this administration is committed to silencing citizens' voices under different covers, with a proposed amendment to the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) Act seeking to control online broadcasting. This would further shrink not just the civic space but the media space.



Active Citizens, we must stay demanding! Our voices can never be silenced!



Our voices cannot be silenced!



Yesterday’s edition of #ThursdayTalks was an insightful conversation with Abiodun Baiyewu (Executive Director, Global Rights), Osai Ojigho (Country Director, Amnesty International Nigeria), Nelson Olanipekun (Executive Director, Citizens Gavel) and Adeboye Adegoke (Senior Program Manager, Paradigm Initiative) as they discussed Nigeria’s democracy as it relates to threats to freedom of speech.



Missed the conversation? Catch up!

Leaking Roof in the National Assembly!

Are you aware that on Tuesday, June 22nd, plenary activities were disrupted due to a leaking roof in the National Assembly (NASS)? It is despicable that with an average annual allocation of N125 billion to NASS, this national embarrassment happened.



Rather than admitting and apologizing, Senate President Ahmmed Lawan is in a blame game with the media over how the incident was reported. Fixing a roof is not rocket science, the incompetence and corruption in Nigeria are sickening.



We call on Senate President Lawan to ensure this national embarrassment is fixed and does not repeat itself!

Have a great weekend!

The EiE Nigeria Team