Wednesday, April 14, 2021, marked 7 years since 276 #ChibokGirls were kidnapped. Actions took place globally to mark this sad milestone. The 5 th Annual Chibok Girl Lecture with the theme “Closure and Disclosure” held virtually. Cardinal John Oyekan was the Keynote Speaker. He discussed how kidnapping in Nigeria became an industry, a journey back to 2014. He also urged us not to give up until our girls are free.

In Lagos? Join the physical sit-out at Falomo roundabout, Ikoyi on Saturday, April 17th, 12 noon WAT.



In New York? Join the Interfaith Vigil to commemorate the 7th year of captivity for the 112 #ChibokGirls on Sunday, April 18th, 1:30 PM EST







Is there still hope for Nigeria's power sector? In 2019, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo said the federal government has spent over 1.5 trillion naira on power in the last 2 years and yet darkness abounds across the country which has crippled the country's growth.



On Thursday, April 15th, the Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman apologized to Nigerians over the recent power outages across the nation due to the breakdown of some National Integrated Power Plants supplying electricity to the national grid. No backup plan! When will Nigerians experience 24 hours power supply?



We can't continue this way! We must continually engage our public servants for effective and efficient service delivery.



They are in government to serve us and we deserve better!

President Buhari

Returns From Medical Tourism!





President Buhari returned to Nigeria on Thursday, April 15th after spending 16 days in London for medical treatment.



Recall that he left the country on Tuesday, March 30th, just two days before resident doctors were scheduled to go on strike to protest unpaid salaries. The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) eventually called off the strike on Saturday, April 10th.



President Buhari travelled to London for superior healthcare while Nigeria’s health sector is in shambles. Speak up, citizens! Don't remain in silence while those in power waste taxpayers money on foreign services that is not accessible at home! Have a great weekend!

