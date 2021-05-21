View this email in your browser Friday, May 21, 2021 “A man who stands for nothing, will fall for anything.”

- Malcolm X

(African-American Human Rights Activist) Dear Active Citizen,



We are 38 days away from signing up to participate in the 2023 general elections. As you may already know, Continuous Voter’s Registration (CVR) starts on Monday, June 28th. Registration will begin online via a registration portal and then completed by biometric data capture at designated registration centres nationwide.



Now is the time to occupy your office as a citizen. Voting is your power to select who leads your constituency, state and country; you can’t afford to leave such a decision to only an eligible few!





Attacks on INEC Facilities



Thursday, May 13th, the INEC office in Udenu local government area, Enugu was set ablaze. Four days after that, on Monday, May 17th, hoodlums attacked another INEC office in Enugu where they razed six vehicles.



Thursday, May 13th, the INEC office in Udenu local government area, Enugu was set ablaze. Four days after that, on Monday, May 17th, hoodlums attacked another INEC office in Enugu where they razed six vehicles.

As if these weren't enough, two INEC offices in Ebonyi state were burnt down by unidentified persons on Tuesday, May 18th. Although no casualties were recorded in these attacks, it is a wake-up call to our security agencies to be alert and do their job.

The INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, has already pointed out that these attacks might affect elections.

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) on Wednesday released a timetable for elections in the 20 Local Governments and 35 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).



The elections are scheduled to hold on Saturday, July 24th. Remember that the local government is responsible for grassroots development and providing local community services for the people. Pay attention. Vote wisely!





The elections are scheduled to hold on Saturday, July 24th. Remember that the local government is responsible for grassroots development and providing local community services for the people. Pay attention.





The National Assembly's (NASS) website has been offline for over 2 MONTHS!



With a budget of over ₦128 billion allocated to the assembly in 2021, it’s hard to imagine why they can’t maintain a functional, up-to-date website.



Citizens are better off relying on NGOs websites (which they maintain despite their small budgets) to get updated information! This is why the





With a budget of over ₦128 billion allocated to the assembly in 2021, it's hard to imagine why they can't maintain a functional, up-to-date website.

Citizens are better off relying on NGOs websites (which they maintain despite their small budgets) to get updated information! This is why the #OpenNASS Campaign continues!

The EiE Nigeria Team