A COMMERCIAL TRICYCLE DRIVER, MALLAM TULU, RETURNS MISSING MONEY
Mallam Tulu, a commercial tricycle driver in Jos, Plateau State, has demonstrated that good citizens exist. Tulu returned N500,000 found in his tricycle belonging to some traders he picked up.
According to Bello Lukman of Unity FM, Jos who shared the incident on social media, “the traders were on their way with the cash to buy cows in the Yanshanu area of Jos on October 16th when they forgot it in the keke.'’
Thank you Mallam Tulu!