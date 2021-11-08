View this email in your browser Monday, November 8, 2021 "Every good citizen adds to the strength of the nation."

- Gordon B. Hinckley The nation grows when citizens and government play their respective roles in economic development. Behind every good act are men and women being productive in their different capacities.

PRESIDENT BIDEN APPOINTS ENOH TITILAYO EBONG AS DIRECTOR OF THE UNITED STATES TRADE AND DEVELOPMENT AGENCY (USTDA)

Nigerian-born lawyer, Enoh Titilayo Ebong, has been nominated as Director of the United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA). She has previously served as the agency’s General Counsel, and Deputy Director. Upon confirmation, she is expected to lead the agency in partnering with the private sector to develop sustainable infrastructure and foster economic growth in emerging economies. According to her, “It is an honour to return to USTDA. The opportunity to lead the Agency comes at a critical moment when the world is turning to the United States for leadership on clean energy and climate-smart infrastructure, as well as safe and secure ICT solutions.”



Congratulations! IFAB NAMES AKIDE-UDOH & AMOKACHI ON FOOTBALL ADVISORY PANEL

Nigerian football legends, Daniel Amokachi and Mercy Akide-Udoh have both been appointed onto the football advisory panel of the International Football Association Board (IFAB). They are the only Africans on the panel. In 1994, Amokachi, won the Africa Cup of Nations as a player with the Super Eagles. He also featured at two World Cups for Nigeria. Akide-Udoh won three African Women Cup of Nations titles in 1998, 2000 and 2002 as a player with the Super Falcons. She has also featured at three Women’s World Cups.



Congratulations to the duo! A COMMERCIAL TRICYCLE DRIVER, MALLAM TULU, RETURNS MISSING MONEY

Mallam Tulu, a commercial tricycle driver in Jos, Plateau State, has demonstrated that good citizens exist. Tulu returned N500,000 found in his tricycle belonging to some traders he picked up.



According to Bello Lukman of Unity FM, Jos who shared the incident on social media, “the traders were on their way with the cash to buy cows in the Yanshanu area of Jos on October 16th when they forgot it in the keke.'’



Thank you Mallam Tulu! FUNKE BANJOKO ELECTED FIRST BLACK COUNCILLOR IN CANADA

Funke Banjoko, a Nigerian based in Canada, has been elected as the first black Councillor into the regional municipality of Wooden Buffalo government, McMurray, Alberta, Canada.



According to Funke, “I represent a group of people that maybe they didn’t feel they were represented before.”



Congratulations! Share your good news with us! We are all dealing with bad news on a daily basis, and the effects of the trauma will not be fully understood for many years to come. We are committed to curating good news. Enjoy the rest of the week!

The EiE Nigeria Team