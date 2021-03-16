Dear Active Citizen,



February 2021 was the 10th year of my "accidental" leadership of the EiE Team.



We then celebrated 11 years of inspiring action on Tuesday, March 16, 2021!



At this month's #ThursdayTalks, we will mark both milestones as I sit with Maupe Ogun-Yusuf (Co-host, Sunrise Daily on Channels Television) to share my #OnePerson journey of steering EiE Nigeria over the last decade.



I hope you'll join the conversation this Thursday, March 25th at 5:30 pm.



It is my hope that this conversation will inspire you to take your place and begin to operate in the highest office in the land, the 'Office of the Citizen'!



Invite your friends as you join us and I look forward to hosting you all.



You can kick off the conversation using the hashtags #ThursdayTalks, #OnePerson as well as tagging @eienigeria, @BudgITng on Twitter.



See you on Thursday!



Regards,

'Yemi