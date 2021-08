View this email in your browser Friday, April 30, 2021 “Throughout history, it has been the inaction of those who could have acted, the indifference of those who should have known better, the silence of the voice of justice when it mattered most, that has made it possible for evil to triumph.”

– Haile Selassie I

(Former Emperor of Ethiopia – 1930 to 1974) Dear Active Citizen,



Monday, April 26th, was a day of horror in Nigeria as bloodshed and kidnapping ravaged different parts of our country. We already know that nobody is safe in Nigeria, but such a run of horrific incidents in one day raises insecurity a notch higher.



Who would be next?



How long are we going to watch innocent lives and the future of Nigerians be wasted?







We launched a Missing Persons Register to document missing Nigerians and raise awareness.

School of Politics, Policy and Governance (SPPG)







Saturday, May 1, 2021 | 12:00 noon (WAT)

Join the Vice-Chancellor and the Admissions Team of the SPPG at the second Admissions Information Webinar to learn more about the unconventional School and ask any questions you may have about admissions.

