Section 28 (1) of the Electoral Bill, 2022, requires that INEC issues a notice of election not later than 360 days before the day appointed for an election. Tuesday, February 22nd, was exactly 360 days to the proposed date for the next Presidential and National Assembly elections, slated for February 18, 2023.
EiE joined 24 other CSOs and active citizens in a peaceful protest at the Unity Fountain, Abuja on Tuesday to demand that the President assents to the Electoral Bill and send any amendments to the National Assembly at a later date.
Unfortunately, Mr President did not sign the Bill on Tuesday and he has still not signed it! He has declined signing the bill into law on 5 five different occasions since 2018.