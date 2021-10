View this email in your browser Wednesday, October 20, 2021 “The people are not the enemy! Stop killing us.”

- Debo Adedayo (Mr Macaroni)

(Actor and Advocate) Honouring Our Fallen Comrades Dear Friend,



We have done well.

The government is still intent on silencing our voices, but we will not be silenced! The thousands who made it to the Drive-Through-Memorial at Lekki Toll gate—location of the gruesome #LekkiTollKillings—and other locations across the country, have shown that we are united and more importantly, we will never forget 20.10.20. Videos don’t lie, only people do. One Year Later... Despite calls from various quarters for decorum in the Police Force, and claims of reforms by the government, these men-in-uniform are still the same! The cases of arrests and brutalisation of innocent citizens on the memorial ground were disheartening. But we must not keep silent. For the sake of generations to come, we must not cower to injustice and gross misadministration on the part of the government. Reaching the End of Tunnel, Together we all need to begin our journeys to complete healing.



This Clubhouse session with mental health experts promises a time of reflection and resources to help us take care of our mental health during this difficult period.



This Clubhouse session with mental health experts promises a time of reflection and resources to help us take care of our mental health during this difficult period.

8pm WAT | 3pm EST.

The EiE Nigeria Team