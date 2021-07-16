View this email in your browser Friday, July 16, 2021 “The greatest threat to freedom is the absence of criticism.”

- Wole Soyinka

(Nigerian Playwright) Dear Active Citizens,



Hope you are still keeping safe? Remember to use your face mask, observe physical distancing and follow all COVID-19 protective guidelines.











Yesterday, Thursday, July 15, 2021, the Senate passed its version of the amended Electoral Bill, following a clause-by-clause consideration of the report of the Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). It decided to subject INEC's constitutional power to conduct elections to the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC).



Today, Friday, July 16, 2021, the House of Representatives also passed its version of the amended Electoral Bill but left the mode of results transmission to INEC's discretion.



A harmonisation committee will be constituted comprising members of both chambers. They are to reconcile their differences on the bill and propose a single position that would be adopted by the plenary of each Chamber.



Active Citizens, there is still hope. Call your representatives and demand that they respect the constitutional powers of INEC to conduct free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria!



Don't know who represents you? Click here!





The Senate finally rejected the nomination of Mrs Lauretta Onochie as a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for Delta State on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.



Dear citizens, this is another victory for democracy!



Let's continue to speak up. Your voice is a great tool to make positive change.

Lagos and Ogun Local Government Elections







Reside in Lagos or Ogun states?



Local Government elections will hold in your state next Saturday, July 24, 2021.



Activate your 'Office of the Citizen'. Choose your local officials wisely.

Women in Politics

Women are underrepresented in politics globally. According to a 2021 report by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA), 24% of parliament members and 22% of cabinet members in Africa are women. Rwanda, South Africa and Namibia are the top 3 African countries in the African ranking of women in parliament.



Unfortunately, Nigeria is far behind and has one of the lowest rates of female representation in parliament globally and across Africa, ranking 180 out of 190 countries globally.



A lot still needs to be done to give women access to participation in politics.











Run to Win. Learn to Govern. Secure a Scholarship!



The School of Politics, Policy and Governance (SPPG) is an unconventional school with a mission to educate present and future leaders dedicated to the good of the nation and ready to serve as stewards of the wellbeing of all Nigerians.



Are you interested? Class 2 is starting soon. Apply to join now!



The application deadline is Sunday, July 25, 2021.

Have a great weekend!

The EiE Nigeria Team