EiE Nigeria Weekly Update "Only real democracy can move our nation forward towards progress and earn her the respect she deserves from the international community."

- MKO Abiola

(Presumed Winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential Elections)



Hurray!!! Our Shine Your Eye has a new feature. When you type in your polling Unit number in the search box, it returns everyone (except LG) that represents you.



Visit the website to have an experience of the new feature.



Engage your elected officials anytime and anywhere!



The conversation on ‘Call of Duty’ this week has been centred around Culture Shapers. We have had 3 sessions with topnotch hosts and guests: Kate Henshaw, Hilda Dokubo, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Efe Omorogbe, Audu Maikori, Banky Wellington and MI Abaga.



Today, June 12, democracy day, two lawyers on different paths, Falz and his dad, Femi Falana (SAN) would discuss Democracy or Dictatorship? Join the conversation on EiE Nigeria's Facebook live by 8 pm.



Missed the previous sessions? Catch up!



Next week, 'Call of Duty' would focus on Gender Justice featuring some First Ladies in partnership with Women Advocates Research & Documentation Centre (WARDC). Follow us on social media to catch the lineup!



In a communique signed by the Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi after the meeting held with the governors on Wednesday, June 10th, the governors agreed to declare a state of emergency on #SGBV in their states and domesticate relevant gender-based protection laws.



