EiE Nigeria Weekly Update "When you see something that is not right, not just, not fair, you have a moral obligation to say something, to do something."

– John Lewis

(US Congressman & Civil Rights Activist)

The popular phrase “shift, let me faint”, came through for the Acting Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission, Daniel Pondei, at the public hearing of the House of Representatives Committee on NDDC on Monday, July 20th.



Mr Pondei while responding to allegations of financial misappropriation against the NDDC played the old card (you guessed right, he suddenly collapsed). Efforts from witnesses to resuscitate him – which include stuffing hands in his mouth and almost strangling him in the process – seemed effective as he regained consciousness shortly after. Even though people said he should have taken a crash course from Dino Melaye, Ayodele Fayose and Olisa Metuh on how to evade prosecution or probe by slumping, it seemed to have worked as he wasn't probed any further.



Meanwhile, the 48-hour ultimatum issued to the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila to substantiate his allegation that over 60% (sixty per cent) of contracts awarded by NDDC went to members of the National Assembly has elapsed. The Clerk of the House has been asked to engage the services of legal counsel, and instruct them to initiate a criminal complaint of perjury against the Minister. However, the Minister wrote to the Speaker, denying making such claims.



The gbas gbos continues... Save Our Souls: Southern Kaduna

Sigh. On Tuesday, July 21st, the Presidency in a press release reduced the massacre in Kaduna to mere "revenge killing". It further made excuses on why it had not succeeded in curbing insecurity in the region before condemning the killings.



This is a belated response from the government as it had been mute ever since the killings started. You cannot keep absorbing militants and bandits into the society on the claims that they have been de-radicalized and you expect peace. The funny thing is that Baba embarked on a one-day visit to Mali on a peace-keeping mission (oh, the irony!).



“The security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government”.



Congressman John Lewis was one of the "Big Six" leaders of groups who organized the 1963 March in Washington. He played key roles in the civil rights movement and its actions to end legalized racial segregation in the United States. Wow! It was an interesting conversation on the Gender Justice Series on Wednesday, July 22nd, with our wonderful host, Bolanle Olukanni, peeling off yet another interesting layer of what the First Lady of Zamfara State, Aisha Bello Matawalle is all about & her work to empower women & girls in the state.



