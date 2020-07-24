|
The popular phrase “shift, let me faint”, came through for the Acting Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission, Daniel Pondei, at the public hearing of the House of Representatives Committee on NDDC on Monday, July 20th.
Mr Pondei while responding to allegations of financial misappropriation against the NDDC played the old card (you guessed right, he suddenly collapsed). Efforts from witnesses to resuscitate him – which include stuffing hands in his mouth and almost strangling him in the process – seemed effective as he regained consciousness shortly after. Even though people said he should have taken a crash course from Dino Melaye, Ayodele Fayose and Olisa Metuh on how to evade prosecution or probe by slumping, it seemed to have worked as he wasn't probed any further.
Meanwhile, the 48-hour ultimatum issued to the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila to substantiate his allegation that over 60% (sixty per cent) of contracts awarded by NDDC went to members of the National Assembly has elapsed. The Clerk of the House has been asked to engage the services of legal counsel, and instruct them to initiate a criminal complaint of perjury against the Minister. However, the Minister wrote to the Speaker, denying making such claims.
The gbas gbos continues...