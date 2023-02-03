View this email in your browser Friday, February 3, 2023

“Let us accept our present difficulties as the price we have been called upon to pay in order to ensure a peaceful and prosperous future for our children.” - Yakubu Gowon

(Former Nigeria Head of State)



The PVC collection process for many Nigerians has felt like a marathon race where the will of the human spirit is severely tested, and just like a marathon race, we are approaching the finish line. Hence, if you’ve made it this far, well done. You have tried. The collection of PVCs nationwide ends this Sunday, February 5th, with hours of operation set at 9am-5pm, according to INEC.



It’s time to finish the race and finish strong! Get your PVC today! Naira Notes, the New Gold! The CBN recently extended the deadline for old naira notes from January 31st to February 10th, 2023. This has led to the Naira notes (both old and new) becoming scarce commodities! This explains why recent reports have shown Nigerians forming long queues at bank ATMs just to withdraw N5,000, or why POS operators now charge a minimum of N300 as a service fee for cash withdrawals. We once again reiterate our call on policy administrators in Nigeria to not only consider the benefits of policies but give consideration for responsibility and responsiveness in the process of execution. The Eti-Osa Dialogue The contest for who will represent the Eti-Osa Constituency at the House of Representatives went up another level during the radio dialogue between the candidates last night on Lagos Talks 91.3FM. The dialogue featured three candidates - Ibrahim Obanikoro of the APC, Olubankole Wellington (Banky W) of the PDP, and Olufemi Oladehin of the ADC. The conversation morphed into an interesting and fiery discussion, worthy of a crunchy bowl of popcorn.



If you missed the discussion, a livestream was recorded which can be viewed here. Meta/Facebook Prepares for Nigeria Elections Facebook’s parent company, Meta, has shared their commitment to combat the spread of fake news and misinformation on their various platforms, including Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram.



They hope to achieve this by using advanced technologies to remove harmful/ false content from their platforms, address virality on Whatsapp, make political advertising more transparent, among other methods. Due to the popularity of the use of WhatsApp to spread information, Meta also revealed the addition of a “Search the Web” feature on WhatsApp which lets users double-check the text content of a message that has been forwarded many times.



This feature was built to help users find other sources of information on messages they receive. Stay vigilant! Ibadan Residents Protest Fuel, Currency Scarcity Residents of Ibadan, Oyo State today took to the streets in protest against the hardship triggered by the naira notes swap and the hike in fuel price.

The protesters started a fire near the Secretariat and around the spare parts market but they were quickly dispersed by security personnel (Operation Burst) from the Secretariat.



Stay safe this weekend.

