Frequency of Nigerian Military Plane Crashes





The frequency of Nigerian military plane crashes in recent months is alarming. So far in 2021, the military has recorded three fatal crashes in the space of four months.



The first happened on Sunday, February 21st when 7 officers aboard the NAF King Air 350 died in an Abuja crash. 37 days later, on Wednesday, March 31st, an Alpha-Jet aircraft en route to Borno state with 2 officers on board, lost radar contact and was later declared crashed. A third crash occurred just last Sunday, May 23rd in Kaduna State, killing 11 people on board including the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru.



To this end, the Accidental Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB-N) has begun investigations into the maintenance of aircraft, to help improve military flight safety records. The outcome of the report must be made public.