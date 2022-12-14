View this email in your browser Wednesday, December 14, 2022

“If you stay out of politics, those who stay in politics will not stay out of your life, your health, your educa- tion, your home, your business, or your bank account. ”

- Dike Chukwumerije

(Nigerian spoken word and performance poetry artist) Yes! We did it!



The long wait is over! Thank you for your patience as we counted down to the release of Footprints: Past . Present . Future on Monday, December 12th, 2022 (12-12-2022).



A very exciting release day to say the least. We had an amazing experience writing this book which reflects on EiE's journey through the eyes of its founders, friends and partners. It's positioned as a collector's item because of its unique style of presenting timely information about citizens' rights and responsibilities in the context of a growing democracy.



Copies of the book are available for sale on our website now. We look forward to reading your review of it. Pick Up Your PVC Now!



We are curating these complaints to share with INEC and will provide feedback.



If you have any issues picking your PVC, lodge a complaint We have received reports of frustration expressed by residents from different parts of the country over the ongoing collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) at some INEC designated centres We are curating these complaints to share with INEC and will provide feedback.If you have any issues picking your PVC, lodge a complaint here Enjoy the rest of the week.

The EiE Nigeria Team