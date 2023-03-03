View this email in your browser Friday, March 3, 2023

“It is not our diversity which divides us; it is not our ethnicity or religion or culture that divides us. Since we have achieved our freedom, there can only be one division amongst us: between those who cherish democracy and those who do not.” - Nelson Mandela

(Former President of South Africa) Dear Active Citizen, We are excited to announce the launch of electionwatchng.com - a new portal that allows citizens to upload signed copies of their polling unit Result Sheets and compare them to INEC's official results (IRev uploads). With this platform, citizens can now verify that their polling unit results have been accurately reflected on INEC's IRev portal. EiE Election Call Centre In line with our mission, we set up the EiE Election Call Centre in collaboration with INEC Lagos during the last Presidential & National Assembly Elections to provide answers to citizens with questions pertaining to the elections, and to escalate urgent complaints to INEC. The Call Centre opened about 12 hours before the start of the polls, and we helped to resolve over 200 complaints!



We encourage all citizens to participate actively in the electoral process and report any issues they encounter during the March 11th Governorship & State House of Assembly Elections through our Election Call Center. Nasarawa Guber Debate We are pleased to share that Yakubu Abdullahi Maidoya of the NNPP; Emmanuel David Ombugadu of the PDP; Abdullahi A Sule of the APC; Ewuge Joseph Ewedun of the LP and Mohammed Mustapha Alfa of the SDP have all confirmed their participation in the debate.



We encourage all citizens to tune in to Nasarawa Broadcasting Service (radio) and Equity TV, Lafia on Monday, March 6th to listen to the debate.



To join the conversation online, click here. Yesterday, EiE Nigeria partnered with Inspiration 100.5 FM to host the Ibadan Southwest II Legislative Dialogue ahead of the March 11th State House of Assembly Elections.



We confirmed the participation of Hon. Fowokanmi Oluwafemi of the PDP; Hon. Moshood Olalekan Shiba of the ADC and Hon. Bamidele Ashiru of Accord. However, only Hon. Moshood Olalekan Shiba of the ADC showed up for the dialogue, but he engaged citizens and answered their questions on various issues.



To listen to a recap of the conversation, click here. Stay safe this weekend.

The EiE Nigeria Team