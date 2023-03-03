|
Yesterday, EiE Nigeria partnered with Inspiration 100.5 FM to host the Ibadan Southwest II Legislative Dialogue ahead of the March 11th State House of Assembly Elections.
We confirmed the participation of Hon. Fowokanmi Oluwafemi of the PDP; Hon. Moshood Olalekan Shiba of the ADC and Hon. Bamidele Ashiru of Accord. However, only Hon. Moshood Olalekan Shiba of the ADC showed up for the dialogue, but he engaged citizens and answered their questions on various issues.
