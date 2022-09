View this email in your browser Monday, September 5, 2022

“Africa must remain on the path of democracy, but democracy must also remain about the people, not power.”

- Fela Durotoye

(Business Consultant, Motivational Speaker) Dear Active Citizen,



Friday marked 200 days since the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) embarked on a strike action forcing Nigerian students out of school. Until we change how tertiary education is funded in Nigeria, ASUU strikes will continue to happen. The federal government and ASUU are not ready to have an honest conversation about these challenges.



Parents, students and other stakeholders must find a way to force this conversation! Walking For Fitness in Lagos! The Lagos State Government, has insisted that there is no going back on the ban of commercial motorcyclists, popularly called Okada riders, that commenced on September 1st, saying riders and passengers risk three years jail term for violation.



With grossly inadequate transportation options, Lagosians have been forced to walk long distances in search of unaffordable transport. Okada as the dominant means of transportation in a mega-city is not ideal. However, Lagos State Government needs to prioritise multi-modal transportation so that citizens do not have to jog to their destinations.



Another election issue! Rich Pregnant Billionaires N192.96 billion to implement its Maternal and Child Cash Transfer (MCCT) programme between November 2021 and June 2022.



The Executive Secretary, Jigawa State Rehabilitation Board, Ibrahim Rabakaya, said the intervention targeted 5,740 beneficiaries – pregnant women and lactating mothers, for 287 political wards in the state. The Jigawa State Government says it spentto implement itsprogramme between November 2021 and June 2022.The Executive Secretary, Jigawa State Rehabilitation Board, Ibrahim Rabakaya, said the intervention targetedbeneficiaries – pregnant women and lactating mothers, for conditional cash transfer across thepolitical wards in the state. However, when he gave the explanation of how the funds were spent, the maths was not mathing 🤔.



As much as this is a relief for the people of Jigawa, we need receipts please! Our Leaders Need to Walk the Talk The Ondo State Government has declared that teachers will be held responsible for drop-in public schools enrolment. The State Chairman of the Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Hon Victor Olabimtan, who stated this in a press statement, said the call became necessary following the dwindling population of pupils in public primary schools across the state. This is quite laughable because the children of most of our leaders are abroad.



