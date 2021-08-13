View this email in your browser Friday, August 13, 2021

“If real development is to take place, the people have to be involved.”

- Julius Kambarage Nyerere

(President of Tanzania, 1964 - 1985) Dear Active Citizen,



Ruth Ngiladar Pogu, one of the 276 Chibok schoolgirls abducted seven years ago by Boko Haram has returned. Saraya Musa Mutah, another Chibok girl, was found last week wandering in the forest. 110 #ChibokGirls are yet to be released and there is no serious attempt from the government to rescue them.



On Monday, August 9, 2021, the Commissioner for Information in Niger state, Muhammed Sanni Idris was abducted from his hometown, Baban Tunga.



How long will this continue? The insecurity in Nigeria keeps rising to unimaginable heights and there seems to be no end in sight. No one is safe anywhere and anyone can be the next victim.



We call on President Muhammadu Buhari to secure Nigeria now! Enough is Enough!





Lagos Pension Law for Ex-Governors

Are you resident in Lagos? Remember the bill sent by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to the State House of Assembly to repeal the Lagos Pension Law of 2007, that allows governors and their deputies to be entitled to pensions and other fringe benefits at the expiration of their tenure?



Rather than repeal the law completely, the Lagos State House of Assembly announced on Thursday, August 5, 2021, that former Governors would now receive 50% of what they used to earn as pension from the state after leaving office, while also including some new clauses that lack credibility.



Active citizens, why should ex-governors and their deputies who were fully remunerated during their duration of service be entitled to such unjustifiable benefits when the monies can be used to develop the state for the greater good?



We call on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to show leadership and refrain from assenting to the bill cutting the pension of former Governors and their deputies.

Registered to Vote Yet?

Have you completed your physical CVR registration process? What are you waiting for?



As of Monday, August 9th, only 195,591 citizens have completed their physical registration out of 1,609,981 online registrants. This is not encouraging.



It is not enough to rant, it is time to take action. Your PVC is your passport to voting in the elections but first, you must complete your registration process.



If you have not completed the physical registration, visit your state INEC or LGA offices. If you have not registered in the ongoing Continuous Voters' Registration (CVR) exercise, click to begin the process online.



Encourage your family, friends, and acquaintances who are not registered to do the same!

Have a great weekend!

The EiE Nigeria Team