“Voting is not only a right, but a privilege. We must take it seriously, exercise it, and make sure our voices are heard.” - Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

(Nigerian author) Dear Active Citizen,



Tomorrow is Election Day!

It is an important day in our democracy as we get to exercise our right to vote and have a say in shaping the future of our country. With the election just around the corner, we wanted to remind you of a few important things: Voting starts at 8:30am. However, it's always best to arrive early. Bring your PVC. According to the Electoral Act 2022 (Section 47:1), “A person intending to vote in an election shall present himself with his voter’s card to a presiding officer for accreditation at the polling unit in his constituency in which his name is registered”. This will ensure that you are able to cast your vote without any issues. If you're not sure where your Polling Unit is, you can find out by visiting gotomypu.com. You are allowed to stay and watch till your vote is counted. Remember, vote buying is a punishable offence that can attract a fine of up to N100,000, or a jail time of up to 12 months, under Section 127 (d) of the Electoral Act 2022. Therefore, do not, for any reason or for any amount at all, be tempted to sell your vote. We hope that you'll make it a priority to cast your vote tomorrow. Let's make sure our voices are heard loud and clear! Stay safe this weekend.

The EiE Nigeria Team