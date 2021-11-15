|
Dear Friend,
As a citizens-driven organisation, we understand the task ahead of us; one that is not only steeped in the quest for good governance and true democracy but also in doing our bit to fill gaps left to fate, by years of misadministration and selfish interests.
It is rather disheartening that Africa’s most populous black nation—Nigeria, the giant of Africa, has not had a national census since 2006!
Characterised by factors not limited to kidnappings, ritual killings, organ and human trafficking and acts of terrorism, the spate of missing persons have been on the increase for over a decade. Yet, nothing substantive has been done by various administrations to create a missing persons database and open up investigations where required, in order to bring the missing home—whether alive or otherwise.
This is the primary objective of the MissingInNG project.