“The future of this vast country must depend, in the main, on the efforts of ourselves to help ourselves. This we cannot do if we do not work together in unity.”

- Tafawa Balewa

(Nigeria's First Prime Minister)



INEC’s CVR updates as of Monday, July 18 show that 70% of recent registrants are between 18-34 years old. This implies that the outcome of the 2023 general elections will be determined majorly by young people.



Be the change that you seek in governance. CVR Ends Sunday, July 31 The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced a new deadline for the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise as Sunday, July 31, 2022. The time for registration has also been extended to 8 hours daily from Mondays to Sundays.

We are at the eleventh hour again! If you have not registered to participate in the 2023 general elections, seize this opportunity to get registered NOW! Osun Decided The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Ademola Adeleke polled 403,371 votes to defeat the incumbent Governor, Gboyega Oyetola of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).



The election was decided with a vote margin of 28,344 a far cry from the 482 vote margin in 2018. We Are Coming To Your Community The queues are getting long again at INEC registration centres.

EiE, with support from our Enablers, will start Volunteer Help Desks in the FCT and Lagos, Ondo, Kaduna, Gombe, Taraba, Sokoto, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, Bayelsa, Nassarawa, Yobe states from Thursday, July 21st to Sunday, July 31st.



If you will like to volunteer for this intervention, kindly send an email to david@eienigeria.org. Enjoy the rest of the week.

