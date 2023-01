View this email in your browser Friday, January 20, 2023

“So for us any gain we had in election, one vote that we got, was a win.” - Imran Khan

(Prime Minister of Pakistan) Dear Active Citizen,



In 35 days, all validly registered voters with Permanent Voters' Cards (PVC) will be presented with an opportunity to decide the next President, 469 members of the National Assembly, all state houses of assembly members; and for some 28 state governors. When you neglect to vote, you are voting by default. The only power to bring about a more responsive system of governance lies in your vote. So ensure you collect your PVC, show up on election day and vote wisely. CBN: New or Old Notes? Many Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) are not dispensing the new naira notes contrary to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) directive to banks.



What will really happen on the deadline day? We hereby reiterate our call on policy administrators in Nigeria to not only consider the benefits of policies but give consideration for responsibility and responsiveness in the process of execution. PVC Collection Issues! This week, we helped 170 citizens across states through our RSVP Complaint Portal.

INEC owes every validly registered citizen a card and we are committed to helping you get it!



Document your PVC complaints here. Opportunities! WE ARE HIRING! 📢 📢



Check out the job descriptions - you might be a perfect fit!



To apply, click here. Stay safe this weekend.

The EiE Nigeria Team