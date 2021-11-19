View this email in your browser Friday, November 19, 2021 “The purpose of government is to enable the people of a nation to live in safety and happiness. Government exists for the interests of the governed, not for the governors.”

- Thomas Jefferson (1743-1826)

(Diplomat, Lawyer, Philosopher & Third President of the United States of America) Dear Friend! Lagos Judicial Panel Report Confirms #LekkiMassacre #EndSARS movement got some closure and admittance from the Lagos State Judicial Panel that the Nigerian military actually killed unarmed citizens on the night of October 20, 2020, one cannot but reflect on the fact that the government consistently denied the massacre and continually gaslighted its citizens for a whole year, especially victims of police brutality in the state.



Although this is a step forward in our demand for justice, the real work begins now! All perpetrators must be held accountable. The events of the last few days have been bitter-sweet. While believers in thegot some closure and admittance from theone cannot but reflect on the fact that the government consistently denied the massacre and continually gaslighted its citizens for a whole year, especially victims of police brutality in the state.Although this is a step forward in our demand for justice, the real work begins now! All perpetrators must be held accountable. Read the Report. #SecureNigeria: Where Is the Gap? The daily killings and kidnappings in Nigeria are overwhelming!



According to the Global Terrorism Index, Nigeria ranks third, behind Iraq and Afghanistan! Our dear country also ranks a pathetic 146th out of 163 countries on the Global Peace Index.



How long will this bloodshed continue? According to the Department of Commerce, United States of America, the security vote in Nigeria amounted to approximately 1.8 trillion naira in 2020! Is securing Nigeria beyond the capacity of a government that happens to be the eighth-largest spender on defence in Africa? Enough is Enough! Mr President, stop the bloodshed! According to World Bank 2020 statistics, Nigeria ranks 23rd in the scourge globally, with approximately 19% of us still practicing the primitive act. Open defecation has been linked to environmental pollution and a wide range of illnesses. The government and private sector stakeholders should work together to end this menace.

The EiE Nigeria Team