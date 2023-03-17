View this email in your browser Friday, March 17, 2023

“A true democracy is one where the power lies with the people, not with a few individuals or a political party.” - Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

(Director-General, World Trade Organization) Dear EiE Team, For Lagos voters, we are gearing up to be your trusty sidekick throughout the entire voting process tomorrow! Our team of highly trained operators will be available 24/7 to help you with any issues you may face. 💪 Our portal will not only help you locate your polling unit with ease, but will also give you the lowdown on all the candidates running to represent you. No more scratching your head trying to remember who's who - we've got you covered! 😎 Don't forget to share the love and pass along the Election Essentials flyer to your friends and family. Remember, democracy works best when we all participate. So let's do our civic duty and make our voices heard.



Happy voting, everyone! Stay safe this weekend.

The EiE Nigeria Team