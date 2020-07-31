View this email in your browser Friday, July 31, 2020

EiE Nigeria Weekly Update

"The refusal to take sides on great moral issues is itself a decision, It is a silent acquiescence to evil."

- Ven Fulton J. Sheen (1895 -1979)

American Bishop of The Catholic Church





Today on the 'Call of Duty' conversation, Ndi Kato (Executive Director, Dinidari Foundation) together with Steven Kefason (Human Rights Activist) and Cheta Nwanze (Lead Partner, SBM Intelligence) would be discussing the Southern Kaduna Killings. Join the conversation on EiE Nigeria's Facebook live by 8 pm.



Missed the previous sessions? Catch up!



Hurray!!! #OfficeOfTheCitizen radio is back in 14 states! Listen to us on a radio station near you!



Radio remains the most common source of information to Nigerians and EiE has built the widest network of radio programs (and social media) of any civil society organisation in Nigeria via the #OfficeOfTheCitizen radio program. In 2019, we had weekly live radio shows in 25 states in Nigeria reaching millions every week. We have used radio to drive social change, educate citizens and bridge the gap between citizens and elected officials.



Recent media reports from DISCOs implied that customers are no longer interested in being metered.



EIE, Nepawahala and PowerUpNG do not think the media reports are true.



Fill this survey to help ascertain the true pulse of electricity customers.





The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, has named some federal lawmakers who allegedly got contracts from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NCDC).



The greasy mess at NDDC is huge and deep, but sad as that may be, it has become clear that the National Assembly is compromised.



We call for an indpendent body led by a retired judge and members drawn from the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and civil society to investigate all these corruption allegations against the NDDC and members of the National Assembly. Happy Eid,

The EiE Nigeria Team