Wednesday , July 27, 2022

“Getting involved is the only solution. You don’t have to like politics, you have to get involved.”

- Dr Donatus Okonkwo

(Founder, Tetrazzini Group of Companies) Dear Active Citizen,



Have you been on social media lately? The 2023 general elections are going to be really interesting! You cannot participate in the coming elections if you have not registered by Sunday, July 31, 2022! We Are In Your Community In a bid to reduce the stress of CVR registration across the country, EIE Nigeria with support from our Enablers are leveraging partnerships to deploy volunteers in specific locations. Don't miss this last chance! Enjoy the rest of the week.

The EiE Nigeria Team