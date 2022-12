View this email in your browser Monday, December 19, 2022

“My firm belief is that crowdfunding is the wave of the future. It allows you to reach out to the hearts of the underprivileged and ordinary people who want to advocate for and do something about what they believe in.” - Yele Sowore

(2023 Presidential Candidate) Dear Active Citizen,



We want to take a moment to throwback to the launch of our book, ‘Footprints: Past. Present. Future.’ It was an exciting and memorable event, full of inspiration and celebration.



We hope that you had as much fun at the event as we did! Take a look at some of the highlights from the book launch If you missed the launch, or if you just want to relive the magic, our book is now available for purchase here. We also have a limited number of signed copies available for purchase here.



If you would like to make a bulk purchase of the book, please send us an email at footprints@eienigeria.org. EiE's Fundraising Auction For the 3rd time in a pre-election year, we leveraged the goodwill of kind-hearted citizens to auction pieces of art, clothing and photography services!



We are immensely grateful to Bruce Onobrakpeya, Victor Ehikhamenor, Kingsley Ayogu, Deola Sagoe, Lisa Folawiyo, Kelechi Amadi, TY Bello and Emmanuel Oyeleke.



And to our enablers with the winning bids - thank you! Enjoy the rest of the week.

The EiE Nigeria Team