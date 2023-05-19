View this email in your browser Friday, May 19, 2023

“A nation is brought into being through the political and inclusive will of its citizens, not through mere naming.”

- Wole Soyinka

(Nigerian Playwright, Novelist, Poet, & Essayist) Dear EiE Team,



It has been a long and arduous journey since the Chibok Girls abduction in 2014, and about 10 of them have been rescued in quick succession in the past one year, with the recent unveiling of Saratu Dauda. During the commemoration of the 9th year since their abduction, the Chibok community in Abuja stated that 14 of the rescued girls are in the custody of the Borno State government. Governor Zulum has remained silent.



The exact number of girls released and their current whereabouts underscores the urgent need for a comprehensive missing persons database, a key demand of the #BringBackOurGirls movement.



Will President Buhari keep his word and rescue the remaining girls before May 29? Push for Live Coverage of Court Proceedings Gains Momentum We have an exciting update on the ongoing Presidential Election Tribunal. Yesterday's proceedings took an intriguing turn when former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the PDP (through his Lawyer Chris Uche, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria) urged the court to allow live telecasts of the hearings to ensure public trust and confidence in the judicial process. The LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, had previously stated his support of live telecasts.



The lawyer representing the APC presidential candidate, opposed the motion, citing a Code of Conduct for Judicial Officers that allegedly prohibited broadcasting court proceedings. In support, INEC’s lawyer, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), said media coverage of court proceedings is controlled across the world, adding that allowing media houses to transmit proceedings live would defeat the solemn atmosphere of the court. However, the court's Chairman, Justice Tsammani clarified that the section in question had been amended and deleted entirely. We believe that live-streaming court proceedings, particularly in high-profile cases like the presidential election petition, is a crucial step toward bolstering public confidence. The high cost of TV airtime can be mitigated with technology - a dedicated Youtube channel for each Tribunal.



The EiE Nigeria Team