“I don't want to just make music. I want to make music that has meaning.”

- Folarin Falana (Falz)

(Musician and Active Citizen) Dear EiE Team,



Have you heard of Folarin Falana, aka Falz the Bahd Guy? He's a conscious musician. He got it from his Dad, Femi Falana, SAN, a human rights lawyer, and he's using his music to demand good governance and social justice in Nigeria. In his songs, he calls out corrupt politicians, police brutality, social injustice, and internet fraud. He even has a song called "This Is Nigeria," which caused some controversy.



But his latest jam, "Mr Yakubu," is hilarious. He's basically saying that only bad people elect bad leaders in Nigeria. I mean, can you blame him? It's like he's saying, "Hey, guys, we need to clean up our act before we start pointing fingers."



Falz is a great example of how art can be used to make a serious point. Plus, he's got some sick beats.



