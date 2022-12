View this email in your browser Wednesday, December 7, 2022

“It is our responsibility to use our privilege and opportunity to lift fellow citizens wherever we can and to hold the government accountable as loudly as we can, all the time.” - MI Abaga

(Nigerian rapper and record producer) Dear Active Citizen,



Drum roll!! 🥁 We are super excited about the public presentation of our long-awaited book Footprints: Past. Present. Future. At the event, you will get the opportunity to buy limited edition autographed copies of the book! Are you a lover of art, fashion or photography? You have the opportunity to bid for work from Bruce Onabrakpeya, Deola Sagoe, Kelechi Amadi-Obi and others across three generations!



This will be EiE's 3rd Fundraising Auction and it's always a fun time!



#OOTC Footprints: Past. Present. Future.

