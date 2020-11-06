View this email in your browser Friday, November 6, 2020 "The reason why we got here today is because of the fact that we have not understood that we need to be at that place where we're constantly making demands. Where those we put into office will know that they are the public servants, they're there to serve us, they're there to ensure that Nigeria works."

– Aisha Yesufu

(Entrepreneur & Activist) Dear Active Citizen,



How body? It will take time to put right the wrongs of past decades but we will get there. Generation Z, the so-called "BBN" generation is making history and we are proud of this.



Remember, the race to #EndSARS is not a sprint, it is a marathon. Gbe body e! Soro Soke! We move.🦵🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️







So far, FCT + 28 states have set up judicial panels to investigate cases of police brutality.



Are you a victim of police brutality? Do you need legal support to document your evidence at the judicial panel of inquiry in your state? Contact Gavel - hello@gavel.ng



It seems the government's solution to every problem is rebranding. We said #EndSARS, they brought SWAT. We are saying #CancelToSocialMediaBill and they have moved from plagiarising Singapore's Bill to wanting to emulate China's clampdown of social media platforms.



We will resist every attempt to bring back this repressive bill. So, the Minister of Information & Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, who seems to be the government’s mouthpiece on advocating for the bill should take note!



The first cohort of #HackNGCode has ended and if you were a part of it, you would agree it was worthwhile. Equipped with the tools for shaping the Nigeria we want, we hope you use them moving forward.



Missed the first cohort? You can register for the second cohort!

We know...you're tired of bad governance and you can't wait for the off-cycle elections and the 2023 general elections to come so you can prove a point, but have you registered to vote? No?



Well, INEC has announced commencement of Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in the first quarter of 2021. Get ready to walk the talk! Have a great weekend!

The EiE Nigeria Team