The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday bowed to citizens pressure and extended the timeframe for collection of Permanent Voters' Cards (PVCs) across the country by eight days. Instead of ending on Sunday, January 22nd, 2023, the collection of PVCs will continue until Sunday, January 29th, 2023.



Recall that seven civil society organisations (CSOs) had on Monday, December 19th, 2022 decried the hitches in the distribution of PVCs by INEC and demanded an extension of the distribution for every day that the Commission is unprepared. The upcoming elections is particularly important to us as the youth bloc of this nation. If you do not know where your Ward/ Registration Area is, click here.



From January 23rd, the exercise will revert to the INEC Local Government Offices until January 29th. Join Us! Let’s Solve Your PVC Issues! Our instagram buddies! EiE X TASCK 14-Day PVC countdown now holds on Instagram Live every other day on @antolecky’s page. Yesterday, we hosted Mr Muyiwa Yusuf, Head of ICT, INEC Lagos. On Twitter, Rinu Oduala hosted Prof Ikemefuna C. Uzochukwu, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Abia State on #EiESpaces. The program continues to afford citizens with the opportunity to ask the INEC officials questions on the ongoing PVC collection and get answers instantly.

Missed the Twitter Spaces? Catch up here.



Join us every other day as we gather to solve some of the hassles of PVC pickup as active citizens. Imo Assembly Votes against Legislature, Judiciary & LGA Autonomy! It was a surprising 2023 new year package, although a sour one from Members of the Imo State House of Assembly to Imo people as they voted against the proposed financial autonomy of the Legislature, Judiciary and the Local Governments.

th 2023, during a special sitting of the IMHA in Owerri, the State capital. The legislative exercise, we gathered, was carried out on Tuesday, January 102023, during a special sitting of the IMHA in Owerri, the State capital. Read more. Ndi Imo! What are your legislators afraid of? Why do they fear transparency? PVC Collection Issues! This week, we have been able to help 156 citizens across states get help through our RSVP complaint portal. INEC owes every validly registered citizen a card and we are committed to helping you get it.



