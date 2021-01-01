Our friends at Fix Politics are calling for applications to the School of Politics, Policy, and Governance (SPPG). With seven (7) thematic areas, twenty five (25) customized courses and three (3) projects, SPPG seeks to equip students with the needed tools to help them better understand and navigate the political terrain.



So, if you're looking to run for political office or you want to know what sector policies to advocate as a citizen or you are curious about political trends or you simply want to be part of instituting good governance and government accountability, then, this is for you.



Application & Tuition Fees are waived so money can not be an excuse!



Applications close this Friday, January 22nd so don't delay!







There will be a question & answer session for all potential applicants tomorrow, January 20th. This means there are no limits to your inquisitiveness. Just ask away!







To be part of this life-changing program apply here.