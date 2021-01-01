Copy
View this email in your browser

"The great aim of education is not knowledge but action."
– Herbert Spencer
(English Philosopher)

Our friends at Fix Politics are calling for applications to the School of Politics, Policy, and Governance (SPPG). With seven (7) thematic areas, twenty five (25) customized courses and three (3) projects, SPPG  seeks to equip students with the needed tools to help them better understand and navigate the political terrain.

So, if you're looking to run for political office or you want to know what sector policies to advocate as a citizen or you are curious about political trends or you simply want to be part of instituting good governance and government accountability, then, this is for you.

Application & Tuition Fees are waived so money can not be an excuse!

Applications close this Friday, January 22nd so don't delay!



There will be a question & answer session for all potential applicants tomorrow, January 20th. This means there are no limits to your inquisitiveness. Just ask away!



To be part of this life-changing program apply here.

Have a great week!

The EiE Nigeria Team
Copyright © 2021 EiE Nigeria, All rights reserved.


Want to change how you receive these emails?
You can update your preferences or unsubscribe from this list